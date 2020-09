IPL 2020 Starts Today, Here is the Full Schedule, Time Table, Teams, Match Timings & Venues

Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener in Abu Dhabi today.

In all Abu Dhabi will host 20 round-robin games, Dubai 24, and Sharjah 12.

DATE & DAY MATCH TIME (IST) VENUE

September 19, Saturday Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi

September 20, Sunday Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab 7:30 PM Dubai

September 21, Monday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Dubai

September 22, Tuesday Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Sharjah

September 23, Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi

September 24, Thursday Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Dubai

September 25, Friday Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Dubai

September 26, Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi

September 27, Sunday Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab 7:30 PM Sharjah

September 28, Monday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Dubai

September 29, Tuesday Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi

September 30, Wednesday Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Dubai

October 1, Thursday Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi

October 2, Friday Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Dubai

October 3, Saturday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi

October 3, Saturday Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Sharjah

October 4, Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3.30 PM Sharjah

October 4, Sunday Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Dubai

October 5, Monday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM Dubai

October 6, Tuesday Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi

October 7, Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi

October 8, Thursday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab 7.30 PM Dubai

October 9, Friday Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM Sharjah

October 10, Saturday Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders 3.30 PM Abu Dhabi

October 10, Saturday Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30 PM Dubai

October 11, Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 3.30 PM Dubai

October 11, Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi

October 12, Monday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Sharjah

October 13, Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Dubai

October 14, Wednesday Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Dubai

October 15, Thursday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab 7.30 PM Sharjah

October 16, Friday Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi

October 17, Saturday Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 3.30 PM Dubai

October 17, Saturday Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Sharjah

October 18, Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders 3.30 PM Abu Dhabi

October 18, Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab 7.30 PM Dubai

October 19, Monday Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi

October 20, Tuesday Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM Dubai

October 21, Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi

October 22, Thursday Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM Dubai

October 23, Friday Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM Sharjah

October 24, Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals 3.30 PM Abu Dhabi

October 24, Saturday Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM Dubai

October 25, Sunday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 3.30 PM Dubai

October 25, Sunday Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi

October 26, Monday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab 7.30 PM Sharjah

October 27, Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM Dubai

October 28, Wednesday Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi

October 29, Thursday Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Dubai

October 30, Friday Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi

October 31, Saturday Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 3.30 PM Dubai

October 31, Saturday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM Sharjah

November 1, Sunday Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab 3.30 PM Abu Dhabi

November 1, Sunday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Dubai

November 2, Monday Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi

November 3, Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM Sharjah