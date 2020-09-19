CM Pema Khandu Announces Ex-Gratia to Kin of Flood Victims

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu declared ex-gratia relief for the two victims who lost their lives due to the recent flood in the state.

Taking to his Twitter handle, CM Khandu wrote, “Deeply saddened by loss of two lives in Dari circle of Lepa Rada district due to flood. My sincere condolences to the family grieving the loss. Necessary ex-gratia relief to the next of kin is being extended. I appeal everyone to take precautions to prevent any further losses.”

The two flood-affected victims Bato Doye and Purna Bahadur Thakuria passed away in Dari Circle of Lepa Rada district.