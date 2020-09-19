FIR Against Assam Minister for Holding BTC Election Rally

An FIR has been registered against the Minister of State for Urban Development and Health and Family Welfare, Assam Pijush Hazarika in Panbazar Police Station, Guwahati.

According to reports, the FIR was lodged by one Tarun Dutta who accused the Minister of violating COVID-19 protocols, however, the complaint will be forwarded to Tamulpur Police Station as the rally was held in Tamulpur.

Earlier on Friday, the minister had participated at a public meeting at BTAD on Friday without wearing mask where thousands of people participated in the meeting.