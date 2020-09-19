Schools in Assam to Reopen from September 21

The Assam government has decided to reopen schools in the state from September 21.

the schools only for the students studying in class 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th on a voluntary basis and has also issued guidelines and SOPs with regards to COVID-19 outbreak.

The SOPs issued for the reopening of schools will come into effect from September 21 and shall remain operative till next 15 days.

As per the guidelines, students from Classes 9 to 12 will be allowed to attend the schools and colleges, while all other classes below class 9 will remain suspended. It further stated that for the students of Classes 9 and 12, classes will be conducted on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. On the other hand, for the 10 and 11 standards the classes will be held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.