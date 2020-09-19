Sikkim Govt Allows Inter-State Movement, Complete Lockdown in GMC Area

Sikkim government has decided to allow free interstate movement of people without any requirement of registration with effect from 1st of October 2020 and also permit hotels, homes and other tourism related services to operate from 10th October 2020.

Prior to that, it is considered expedient to take special measures to contain the spread of COVID 19 within Gangtok Municipal Corporation area after careful consideration and in partial modification, it is hereby decided that :

There shall be complete lock down only within G.M.C. Area with effect from 21st September to 27th September, 2020.

The following activities shall be prohibited during the above stated period within G.M.C. Area.

A. Movement of persons and vehicles

1. There shall be no movement of passenger or private vehicles, including two wheelers in the area. However, the vehicles carrying persons responsible for carrying out essential activities shall be exempted on production of ID Cards or other relevant document to the police personnel on duty.

2. Movement of Government vehicles of all officers of the rank of Joint Secretary and above shall be exempted during the office hours on production of valid ID cards.

3. Movement of vehicles carrying essential supplies shall be exempted. Empty goods vehicle shall be allowed to exit from the area.

4. Movement of vehicles used by officials, staff of Assembly Secretariat, MLAs of Sikkim Legislative Assembly and others holding valid passes from assembly secretariat shall be permitted on 21st September, 2020. 5. Movement of vehicles for medical emergency purposes will be allowed on the basis of medical papers.

B. Commercial Establishment

1. All shops, shopping complexes, commercial establishments, spas, saloons, vehicle showrooms, gymnasiums, garages, tyre repair shops shall remain closed. Medical shops and shops selling daily ration shall be exempted.

2. All restaurants, bars, fast food centres, sweet shops, bakeries shall remain closed.

3. All Hotels, Guest Houses, home-stays shall remain closed except those empaneled by the DM, East.

C. Functioning of Government Offices

1. The Central Government offices shall continue to function as per GoI guidelines.

2. State Government offices shall remain open with up to 3056 staff strength during this period. HoDs shall ensure that all Gazetted officers report to the office. Pooled vehicle may be arranged by HOD on need basis and issuance of 2 passes for this purpose by HOD/ Sec,

3. Movement of Government Vehicles will be allowed on production of valid official ID during working hours plus minus one hour only.

2. Additional Directives

1. The Health Department shall issue fresh COM 19 protocol for free interstate movement of people w.e.f 1. October, 2020.

2. inner Line Permits for foreign tourists having valid visas shall be issued frorn October, 2020.

3. Tourism Department in consultation with Health Department shall issue an SOP for operation of hotels, home-stays and other tourism related services with effect from 10. October, 2020. The bookings for hotels and home-stays complying with the SOP shall start from 27. September, 2020.

4. Helicopter Service shall resume regular operations from 1. October, 2020.

5. Odd-Even restrictions for movement of taxis and passenger vehicles shall be lifted w.e.f 1 October, 2020.

Private vehicles shall continue to follow these restrictions till further orders.