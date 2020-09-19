Social Distancing Goes for a Toss as BJP Leader Held Public Rally in Assam

Minister of State for Urban Development and Health and Family Welfare, Pijush Hazarika held a rally at Goibari Constituency, Tamulpur for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

Reportedly, the meeting gathered a huge crowd, which raised concerns as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Assam.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders in other states have been unanimously pressing for a virtual campaign for the Assembly elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Notably, the party had drawn up an ambitious plan to carry out a virtual campaign in the run up to the elections starting from June 16 this year.