Tripura Govt Launches Bamboo Cookies & Honey Bottles

On the occasion of World Bamboo Day, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday launched bamboo cookies and bamboo-made honey bottle.

“On the occasion of World Bamboo Day, launched bamboo cookies and bamboo made honey bottle. Bamboo cookies and honey bottle will now add another feather to our cap. It will generate livelihood opportunities for many and fulfill PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of #AtmaNirbharBharat,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

These products are expected to create employment opportunities in the state.

Dr Kant, the chief of BCDI, has conceptualised the idea of producing bamboo cookies in the state in order to ensure that locals get their livelihood.

These bamboo cookies have more nutritious value than normal cookies as the young bamboo shoots used for the preparation are rich in nutrients and low in fat and sugar.

“In Tripura, bamboo is one of the most economically important plants as every part of the plant – culm, rhizome, root, leaves and young shoots can be used for different purposes,” Dr Kant told ANI.