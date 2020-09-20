Arunachal Pradesh: Free of Cost GSM based PCO established by Indian Army for villagers of Mago-Chuna

NET News Desk

In an effort to connect the remote villages in Mago-Chuna in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh the Indian Army has established a free of cost GSM based PCO for the villagers.

The remote areas of Mago-Chuna, had no communication facility, with nearest telephone connectivity 28 km away.

Reportedly, the inaccessibility severely hampered the socio-economic development of the area. Availability of this facility has offered an opportunity to herald a new era for prosperity. The villagers have conveyed their gratitude to Indian Army.

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army on its Twitter handle said: “#IndianArmy established free GSM based PCO facility for the remote villages in Mago-Chuna on 18 Sep 20 in East Kameng district of #ArunachalPradesh. Overwhelmed villagers expressed gratitude towards Indian Army.”