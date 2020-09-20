Assam Police SI exam cancelled as question paper leaked

NET News Desk

The written test for Assam Police sub-inspector (UB) has been cancelled after the leakage of question papers on social media.

The exam scheduled to be held today for the recruitment of 597 posts of SI (UB) of Assam Police was scheduled at 154 centre in all districts of Assam.

As per reports, the exam was in progress when the announcement was made that the exam has been postponed as the question paper has been leaked on social media.

Reportedly, the decision to cancel the test has been taken as the question paper for the written test, to be conducted by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), was leaked through social media in the morning on Sunday.

Assam Police have already started an investigation into the incident of question paper leakage.

The aspiring candidates all over the state were aggrieved by the announcement of the cancellation for which they have been preparing from the last two years. They further demanded proper investigation into the matter.

The first advertisement for the recruitment of sub-inspectors against 597 vacant posts was published on November 4, 2018.

Meanwhile, to ensure merit based selection Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed to conduct an inquiry into the alleged leak of question papers of the exam to recruit sub-inspectors in the State Police, and take action against those behind it, in the interest of the aspiring candidates.

As per a press release issued by the State Level Police Recruitment Board an FIR is filed with CID, Assam to investigate the matter and take legal action against the culprits.

The next date for the exam will soon be announced by the State Level Police Recruitment Board within next month.