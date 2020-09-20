PM Modi to review COVID-19 meeting with chief ministers

NET News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting of the chief ministers of seven states next week to review the coronavirus situation.

As per reports, the meeting is likely to be held on September 23.

Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh among others are expected to attend the meeting.

According to Health Ministry data a single-day spike of 92,605 new cases, 1,133 fatalities pushes India’s COVID-19 tally to 54,00,619, death toll to 86,752. Number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 10,10,824, while 43,03,043 people have recovered so far.