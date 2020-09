Ten people were killed and at least 25 feared trapped on September 21 after a three-story building collapsed in Bhiwandi near Mumbai.

The officers of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 31 people from the rubble in Patel Compound area. A child was among the 11 people rescued. Dozens are still feared trapped under the debris, according to ANI.

The 40-year-old building collapsed reportedly around 3:40 AM.

A team of fire brigade and police personal are currently working at the spot.