15,000 Bangladeshis Acquired Indian Citizenship in Last 5 Yrs: Centre

India has granted citizenship to 15,000 people from Bangladesh in the last five years, the Home Ministry said in Lok Sabha.

Meanhwile, cases of 83,008 who were declared as “doubtful voters” are pending in Foreigners Tribunals in Assam in which 86,756 people were declared as foreigners in the last five years.

“Government of Assam has informed that pending cases of doubtful voters in Assam in FTs (Foreigners’ Tribunals) are 83,008 and the number of people declared as foreigners in Assam from 2015 to June 30, 2020 are 86,756,” Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply.