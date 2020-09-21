Are Rhino Horns Truly Medicinal? Kevin Pietersen Busts Myth About Rhino Horn’s Medicinal Properties

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen is on a mission to raise awareness about wildlife and threats to it in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Pietersen is coming up with a documentary, the shooting for which he began in March.

The documentary especially focuses on one-horned Rhinos, who face the danger of poaching and being killed during the floods.

Named Save This Rhino, the documentary will premier on September 22 and the trailer of the same was shared by KP.

According to National Geographic, in the documentary, Pietersen would bust the myth about rhino horn’s so-called medicinal properties.

.@KP24 busts the myth about rhino horn’s so-called medicinal properties. Join his conservation efforts as he explores Kaziranga to save the beautiful Greater One-Horned Rhino. Save This Rhino premieres 22nd September, 1 PM, repeat at 9 PM, on Nat Geo Wild. #NatGeoWild #RealisHere pic.twitter.com/ReubMzVedq — Nat Geo India (@NatGeoIndia) September 20, 2020

Earlier, during the shoot too, the renowned cricketer shared pictures of his experiences in the Kaziranga region.