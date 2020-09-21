Assam CM Orders Probe into SI Recruitment Exam Paper Leak

Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, has ordered an inquiry into the leak of question paper of the written test for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in Assam Police.

The written test for Assam Police sub-inspector (UB) has been cancelled after the leakage of question papers on social media.

Chief Minister Sonowal further directed Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to investigate if any vested interest group conspired to derail the recruitment process taken up by the state government and ensure strict action against the guilty.

The exam scheduled to be held today for the recruitment of 597 posts of SI (UB) of Assam Police was scheduled at 154 centre in all districts of Assam.

As per reports, the exam was in progress when the announcement was made that the exam has been postponed as the question paper has been leaked on social media.

Reportedly, the decision to cancel the test has been taken as the question paper for the written test, to be conducted by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), was leaked through social media in the morning on Sunday.

Assam Police have already started an investigation into the incident of question paper leakage.

The aspiring candidates all over the state were aggrieved by the announcement of the cancellation for which they have been preparing from the last two years.