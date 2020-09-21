Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma meet Home Minister in Delhi to discuss NRC, Clause 6 report

NET News Desk

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday meet Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss a range of issues concerning the state.

As per reports, the discussion was held particularly on the report of the High-Level Committee on Implementation of Clause-VI of the Assam Accord, NRC, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord execution and granting ST status to six ethnic communities in the State.

“Union Home Minister Shah was very positive as he assured the Chief Minister that all the outstanding issues will be dealt with positively. Chief Minister Sonowal also thanked the Union Home Minister for positively deliberating on all the problems that the State has been facing as he termed the discussion being very encouraging and fruitful. He also thanked the Union Home Minister for showing his sincere and strong good will towards the people of Assam,” a press communiqué issued by the Chief Minister Office on Sunday evening said.

Sonowal in a tweet said, “Today, we had a fruitful discussion with Hon’ble HM Shri Amit Shahji on various important issues of Assam. Thanks for your sincere and strong good will towards the people of Assam,”

According to reports, Sarma was quoted as saying that the Home Minister has assured to Assam government’s plea for re-verification of 20 percent applications of NRC in the districts bordering Bangladesh and 10 percent applications in others.

In regard to Clause 6, the Home Minister has directed CM Sonowal to review the report of the high-level committee on the implementation of clause 6 of the Assam Accord by legal experts before sending the same to the Centre.

On granting the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities of Assam the Centre has directed to send the report of the ministerial committee of the state government to the centre within one month. It was further stated that within a month, important steps will be taken towards implementation of various provisions of an accord signed between the Centre, Assam government and the Bodo groups earlier this year.