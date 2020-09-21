Mizoram: Governor Pillai felicitates Dr. ZR Thiamsanga, MLA for exemplary life saving service

Mizoram Governor P.S.Sreedharan Pillai had congratulated and felicitated Dr. Z.R. Thiamsanga, MLA today at Raj Bhavan, for having saved the lives of a pregnant woman and her baby by performing an emergency delivery operation.

During the month of August this year, the doctor-turned-politician was visiting his earthquake-hit constituency to take stock of the situation amid COVID-19. En Route, he learned that the condition of a pregnant lady was critical. As the concerned doctor in the district was on leave, the MLA performed the emergency operation. Had it not for the actions of Dr. Z.R. Thiamsanga, the woman and her baby would likely not have survived the long journey to the State Capital of Aizawl.

Today, as a token of his appreciation, the Governor presented Dr. Z.R. Thiamsanga with a Letter of Appreciation and gifts. The MLA was accompanied by his daughter and his nephew.

Source: DIPR Mizoram