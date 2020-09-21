Mizoram: Partial lockdown lifted from Aizawl city area

NET News Desk

The Mizoram Government has lifted the partial lockdown from Aizawl city area, officials said on Monday.

As per reports, to contain the spread of COVID-19 a partial lockdown was imposed on in the Aizawl city area on September 10, which was lifted on Sunday midnight.

According to a report of PTI, the state government on Sunday also issued a modification to a clause in the unlock guidelines according to which three entry or exit points at Vairengte and Bairabi on the Mizoram-Assam border and Kanhmun on the state border with Tripura will be opened 24×7 for vehicles carrying commodities and passengers.

Earlier, the three entry points – Vairengte, Bairabi, and Kanhmun were opened for passenger-carrying vehicles only on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday between 6 am to 2 pm.

In cases of Lengpui airport, it will be opened every day for cargo flights.

However, arrangements for the operation of passenger flights will be made by the civil aviation wing of the General Administration Department in consultation with the operating airlines, the order said.