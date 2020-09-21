SBI Card Holders Can Now Make Payments via Google Pay

SBI Credit Card users will now be able to make card payments using Google Pay app on their Android smartphones.

“Cardholders can make safe and secure payments using Google Pay in three modes- via Tap and Pay at NFC enabled PoS terminals, by scanning Bharat QR code at the merchant as well as online payments, without using the physical credit card,” SBI Card stated.

This launch is in line with SBI Card’s endeavour to promote zero contact, digital forms of payments for a safe and enhanced customer experience.

A highly secure payment experience is enabled through tokenisation, whereby cardholders use Google Pay to pay through a digital token attached to their phone, without having to share physical card information with the merchant.