Schools in Assam Opens After 6 Months from Today

Schools in the State of Assam has reopened from today after six months they were closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, classes will resume only for Class IX, X, XI and XII standard students.

For students of IX and XII, classes will be conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while for students of X and XI, classes will be held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The educational institutions were sanitized over the last few days. For every class, the students will be divided into two batches, if the number of students in the class is above 20.

Classes for the first batch will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while for the second batch, classes will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm.