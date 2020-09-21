Sikkim Legislative Assembly Concluded with Passing of 8 Bills

The Third session of Tenth Assembly of Sikkim Legislative Assembly concluded with the passing of eight Bills.

Further, the House passed the 1st Supplementary Demands for Grants for FY 2020-21.

Meanwhile, due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Session was convened for just one day.

Earlier, in COVID tests conducted ahead of Assembly session, 5 MLAs have tested positive for COVID-19, said Dr Pempa Tshering Bhutia, Secretary Health.

Those found Coronavirus positive are Minister for Agriculture Lok Nath Sharma, Minister for Power M N Sherpa and Minister for Forest Karma Loday Bhutia. Two MLAs have also tested positive. They are Farwanti Tamang (Melli South Sikkim) and TT Bhutia, (Barfung South Sikkim).