7 Villages in Assam Seeks to Merge with Meghalaya

Villagers of Palashbari area in Assam’s Kamrup district expressed their interest to merge with neighbouring Meghalaya state.

According to reports, residents of seven backward and interior villages of Palashbari area have blamed the BJP ruled state government for lack of any development activities in the area.

Further, the residents of Gorubondha, Besimari, Dewanbeel, Borgorang, Bangeliila, Kotrabari and Shantibeel are seeking to merge their area with West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, the villagers also staged a protest alleging government apathy to basic facilities like road connectivity, safe drinking water, electricity, health care and education.

Notably, these villages comes under Palashbari MLA Pranab Kalita.