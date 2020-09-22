Centre Launches National Conservation Strategy for One-Horned Rhino

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that India is home to the largest number of Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in the world with a population of about 3000 animals in Assam, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

During the occasion of World Rhino Day, Javadekar said the Environment Ministry has launched a National Conservation Strategy for the Indian One-Horned Rhino.

Meanwhile, Assam state forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya expressed his gratitude towards three of the zookeepers working at the state zoo in Guwahati for their tireless effort in protecting the rhinos at the zoo.