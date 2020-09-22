Congress Observes 12-hour Strike, Over 800 Party Workers Detained in Tripura

The Tripura police detained around 836 Congress activists for picketing in different parts of Tripura during the dawn-to-dusk strike called by the party.

The strike partially paralysed normal life with shops and markets being half closed. But government offices had almost full attendance.

“As many as 836 Congress picketers were detained from different parts of the state under Section 151. So far, there has been no report of violence and no injury has been reported. Only officer in-charge of West Agartala Women’s Police Station received minor injuries during detention of the picketers,” said an on-duty police officer at Police Headquarters in Agartala.

The party called the strike in support of the twelve point charter of demands that included proper health services at the Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) hospital, the state’s lone dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Agartala and other Covid Care Centres, giving Rs 10 lakh to the kin of Covid-19 victims and withdrawal of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s anti-media remark.