Itanagar Municipal Corporation Office Closed for 3 Days

The office of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) will remain close for next three days from 22-24 September 2020, after detection of a Covid-19 case.

In a notification by the APCS Commissioner Itanagar Municipal Corporation, it states – “This is for information to all concerned that, a Covid-19 Positive case has been identified in the office of Commissioner, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Itanagar.”

Further, to safeguard the staffs and for complete sanitization process, the IMC office will remain close for 3(three) days w.e.f. 22/09/2020 to 24/09/2020.

Meanwhile, all the officers/ officials and staff working in the establishment of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Itanagar are hereby directed to undergo for Covid-19 test at the earliest.