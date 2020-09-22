Mizoram, Sikkim & Arunachal Among India’s Top 10 ‘Happy’ States

Mizoram, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh have been ranked among India’s top 10 happy states in a nationwide survey measuring happiness.

Mizoram has topped the rankings, followed by Punjab and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, in the list of all states and union territories.

According to the survey prepared by Rajesh K. Pillania, a professor of strategy at the Management Development Institute in Gurugram, the survey is called “India Happiness Report”.

The survey was conducted between March and July 2020, among 16,950 respondents across states and union territories.

Among the larger states, Punjab, Gujarat, and Telangana have occupied the top three spots in the report.