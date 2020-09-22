No More Lockdown in Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma said that the state government is not in favour of imposing any further lockdown in the state again.

In a review meeting, CM Sangama told reporters-“Lockdown is not really a solution, but only a mechanism to delay the spread of coronavirus. Therefore, the government will not enforce further lockdown. We cannot simply close down the economy.”

As on September 21, the state has recorded a total of 4,734 COVID-19 cases of which 2,169 are active in which 355 are from BSF and Armed Forces while 2,527 people have recovered from the disease.