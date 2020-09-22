Tripura Records Highest Covid-19 Death in Northeast

Tripura has the highest Covid-19 death rate in the region, according to the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, Sikkim recorded 1.03% death rate followed by Meghalaya with 0.79%, Manipur (0.63%), Assam (0.35%), Nagaland (0.28%), Arunachal Pradesh (0.18%) while Mizoram has no death so far.

The fatality rate of Tripura, as per latest data shared by the state government, is 1.11%.

Meanwhile, out of Tripura’s Covid-19 tally of 21,507, the death toll stands at 239. Two other patients died by suicide. The positivity rate in the state stands at 6.09% compared to the national positivity rate (8.01%) while the recovery rate is 68.83%.to