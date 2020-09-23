Assam Board Scraps Compartment Exams, 20,000 Students Impacted

Owing to the prevailing pandemic situation, the Secondary Board of Education, Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) have decided not to conduct compartment examinations for class 10 and 12 students.

According to a report, About 20,000 students enrolled to the state board, who were hoping to take the compartment examination after being unable to clear the Class 10 exam will be impacted.

“We have not been able to find a solution to conduct the compartment exams for students who could not pass the Class 10 state board exams this year due to the ongoing pandemic. The current environment does not allow us to hold compartment exams for them. That’s why they have been instructed to take readmission in Class 10,” Seba chairman RC Jain told TOI.