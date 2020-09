A truck driver from Assam has been shot dead on Tuesday near the IMC Hall in Dimapur.

According to reports, the trucker has been identified as 31-year-old Jiten Gogoi, who hailed from Dhemaji district in Assam.

The incident took place around 2.30 AM and the body was recovred in the morning at around 7 AM.

A case has been registered at the West Police Station in Dimapur.