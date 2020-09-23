Ayushmann Khurrana Only Indian Actor on Time’s 100 Most Influential List

Ayushmann Khurrana has been named among world’s 100 most influential people by the Time Magazine.

The actor wrote on Instagram, “TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world is out, I’m honored to be a part of this group: time.com/time100 @TIME #TIME100.”

Ayushmann made his debut as a sperm donor in Vicky Donor and went on to depict a blind man in Andhadhun, a man suffering from erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and a bald man in Bala.