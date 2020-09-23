Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Soon to Begin in Assam

Phase 3 trials of the probable COVID-19 vaccine may soon start at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

According to Assam Tribune, official sources said though the date for commencement of human trials in Guwahati are yet to be finalized, it is likely to begin by the end of this month or early next month. “The pool in Guwahati will be around 2,000. The total pool in Phase III across India would be around 26,000.”

In the first phase of the Covaxin trial, around 375 participants were studied across 12 sites and the results were said to be “encouraging”, but nothing is public yet on the second phase trials that had commenced in the second week of September.

The vaccine that is expected to be tested in Guwahati is COVAXINTM, India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV).