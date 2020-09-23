Tripura Govt Announces Recruitment Policy for Terminated Teachers

Tripura State law and education minister Ratan Lal Nath informed that the government has decided to recruit the 10,323 terminated teachers.

The minister said that these teachers will compete with others aspirants and they will only get age relaxation.

“An institute will be launched for recruitment and the retrenched teachers along with other candidates will be allowed to appear in the exam with age relaxation benefit,” the minister added.

Earlier in March, 10,323 teachers were sacked from their jobs following a Supreme Court verdict that nullified their appointment.