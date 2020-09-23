UGC Releases Academic calendar 2020-21 for 1st Year Students: Check New Dates

University Grants Commission(UGC) released a tentative calendar for the first year university students of under-graduate and post-graduate courses for the session 2020-21.

According to the UGC session calendar, the academic session for freshers will now begin in November, and the delay will also impact the next academic session as well.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the @ugc_india Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21,” Education Minister Pokhriyal tweeted.