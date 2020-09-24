43 bridges to be inaugurated by Defence Minister in border areas; foundation stone to be laid for Nechiphu tunnel in Tawang

NET News Desk

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate 43 bridges in seven states and Union Territories via video conference on Thursday, the minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Nechiphu tunnel on a key road to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

The inauguration of the bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation comes at a time when India is engaged in a bitter row with China in eastern Ladakh in the border areas.

As per reports, 43 bridges built in border areas of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir will be dedicated to the nation by the Defence Minister.

Reportedly, most of the bridges, including seven in Ladakh, are in strategically important areas and they will help the armed forces in ensuring quick movement of troops and weapons.

Out of the bridges, 10 are in Jammu and Kashmir, two in Himachal Pradesh, eight each in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh and four each in Sikkim and Punjab.

Moreover, Singh will also lay the foundation stone of the Nechiphu tunnel on a key road to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. The tunnel is expected to shorten the travel time to Tawang, 448 km northwest of state capital Itanagar and bordering China.