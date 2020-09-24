Assam: Lessons on Nehru, Gujarat Riot, Ayodhya Dispute Dropped from Class XII Syllabus

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has dropped lessons on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s term, the Mandal Commission report and the 2002 Gujarat riots from the Class 12 curriculum, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.

The decision was taken as part of a 30% reduction in syllabus due to the pandemic.

Earlier, the CBSE had on July 7 deleted chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, and secularism from the Class 11 Political Science syllabus, and restructured the subject’s curriculum for Class 10 to remove chapters on democracy and diversity; gender, religion and caste, popular struggles and movement, among other sections.