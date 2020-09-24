Cash Amounting to Rs. 79 Lakh Seized at Dibrugarh Airport, 4 Arrested

In what can be called one of the biggest cash hauls in Northeast, the Dibrugarh police in Assam have seized new currency notes worth Rs 79 lakh at the Airport.

According to reports, the cash was seized from the possession of four passengers who were about to board Delhi-bound IndiGo airlines flight 6E 6772 at Dibrugarh Airport.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Md Jalaluddin Talukdar, Sanjay Kumar Swami, Sajan Singh, and Ram Avatar Swami- all hailing from Khonsa in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to sources, the money, mostly in 500 denominations, were packed in two cartoons. However, it is still not clear where the money came from and was headed to.

Further the arrested persons were brought to Mohanbari police outpost for interrogation.