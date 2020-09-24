Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s Health Deteriorates, Shifted to ICU

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) after he reported uneasiness and reported difficulty in breathing.

Earlier Gogoi was admitted to GMCH on August 25 last after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 85-year old former CM had tested negative on September 16, however, Gogoi’s family members had decided to keep the former chief minister for some more days in the hospital till he is completely cured.

A team of doctors are closely monitoring the health condition of the veteran Congress leader and three-time chief minister of Assam.