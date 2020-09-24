Love to Travel? Air India Plans to Start ‘Flights to Nowhere’ Service

After Singapore Airlines plans to start flights to nowhere for flyers who have been missing the experience of flying, national carrier Air India is planning to start its own “flights to nowhere” for flyers.

“Yes, we are exploring the possibility of starting a scenic flight service. Other details are to be decided,” Hindustan Times quoted an Air India spokesperson as saying.

No-destination flights are the new services to come out of the aviation industry in the middle of the pandemic.

Recently, Australian air carrier, Qantas Airways recently launched its ‘Flight to Nowhere’ and the tickets sold out in 10 minutes.

The Qantas Airways flight is going to take passengers to see the Outback and the Great Barrier Reef. The flight is seven hours long.