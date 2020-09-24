Manipur cabinet reshuffle: six ministers dropped, five new inducted

NET News Desk

The BJP led coalition government in Manipur today saw a major reshuffle with the dropping of six ministers, while inducting five new faces in the cabinet.

The new faces who had been inducted into his council of ministers include Oinam Lukhoi of Wangoi A/C, Okram Henry of Wangkhei A/C, Vungzagin Valte (BJP) of Thanglon A/C, Sorokhaibam Rajen (BJP) of Lamshang A/C, and Th Satyabrata (BJP) Yaiskul A/C.

It needs to be mentioned here that O Lukhoi and O Henry, who also happens to be the nephew of Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh were among the five ex-Congress MLAs who quit the party and joined BJP last month in New Delhi.

Governor Najma Heptulla administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new inductees at the Raj Bhavan late afternoon in the presence of the Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, MLAs, and other dignitaries.

Earlier in the day as per the recommendation of the CM, governor Heptulla had accepted to drop three ministers from the council of ministers. Later, another three were also dropped.

The ministers who have been dropped from the cabinet include V Hangkhanlian (BJP), Nemcha Kipgen (BJP), Th Radheshyam Singh (BJP), L Jayantakumar Singh (NPP), N Kayisii (NPP), and Karam Shyam (LJP).

As per local reports, the reshuffle which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday did not materialize due to internal conflict amongst the political parties within the state BJP over the reshuffle.

Reportedly, the CM and state BJP Chief S Tikendra Singh had recently visited Delhi, where they met several central leaders, including the party’s national president J P Nadda.