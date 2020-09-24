Manipur Govt Drops 3 Ministers from State Council Of Ministers

Amid speculation over Cabinet reshuffle in Manipur, three ministers from the state were dropped from the Council of Ministers.

Acting On the recommendations of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Governor Najma Heptullah on Thursday accepted the dropping of three ministers from the Council of Ministers in the State.

The three leaders dropped from the Council of Ministers are Minister for Agriculture, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, V Hangkhalian, Minister for Social Welfare and Cooperation, Nemcha Kipgen, and Minister for Education, Labour and Employment, Radheshyam Singh.

“With reference to your letter dated September 23, 2020, I have accepted the dropping of the following Ministers from the Council of Ministers as proposed therein,” the Governor’s letter to Chief Minister N Biren Singh read.