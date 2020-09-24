Nuclear Scientist Sekhar Basu Dies of COVID-19

Veteran atomic scientist and former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission, Sekhar Basu succumbed to COVID-19 on September 24.

“Dr Basu was suffering from COVID-19 and other kidney ailments. He died at 4.50 am,” said an official statement.

The 68-year-old scientist was admitted to a private hospital In Kolkata.

Meanhwile, DoNER minister Jitendra Singh tweeted saying, “Pained to share the sad news of the demise of Dr Shekhar Basu, former Chairman Atomic Energy Commission &Secretary, who was suffering from COVID with Comorbidity and was admitted in a Kolkata hospital. Dr Basu & I had worked closely together during the first term of Modi Govt.”