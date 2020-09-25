Arunachal: Couple Donates Land for Model Village

In a noble gesture, a couple has donated 22,000 sq mtrs of prime land, located near the BRTF road in between Kerang and Keak villages in West Siang district, for establishment of ‘Minli-Gibi (MG) model village’.

Reportedly, over the last three years, Gibi and Minli’s effort turned the place into a model village and also helped yielded results in the form of road connectivity, children’s park, playground etec.

“The jungle land above the roadside which belongs to us will also be spared for the villagers for the construction of a prayer centre and mitigate forest material needs of the people,” the couple said.