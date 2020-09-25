Assam: Additional Deputy Commissioner of Goalpara Commits Suicide

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) serving in Assam’s Goalpara district has reportedly commited by suicide in his government headquarter.

The deceased indentifed as Jayanta Das, an Assam Civil Service (ACS) of the 2002 batch, was appointed as the Goalpara ADC only two months back.

Das originally hailed from the Birubari locality in Guwahati city.

It is being suspected that Das ended his life as he was suffering from poor health.

“Das was going through a lot of mental stress as his father has not been keeping well for a long time and he too has been unwell. Postmortem is going on. Prima facie it is looking like a suicide. All necessary procedures will be followed in the matter,” official sources told media.