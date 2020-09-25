Assam: BTAD renamed as Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR)

NET News Desk

As per the peace accord signed in January this year the name of Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD )has been renamed as Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), informed Assam health, finance and education minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

The new name has been approved by the Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi.

In a press conference, Sarma said that a commission headed by former Assam Chief Secretary P P Verma will look into the matter like the inclusion and exclusion of villages in the BTR.

Along with Verma, there will be three other members—BTC administrator Rajesh Prasad, Jayanta Basumatary ABSU representative, Dalim Bayan as the representative of other communities, stated Sarma.

The commission will look into the need for increasing the number of seats in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

As per local reports, Sarma said that there is no possibility of conducting the BTC election till November 30 and that the Chief Minister will hold an all-party meeting regarding the election. The decision of the election will be taken in December based on the Bihar election.