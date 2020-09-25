Assam Govt Issues New Quarantine Rules for Air Passengers, Details Inside

The Assam government has made amendments to the home quarantine rules for air passenger.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking to media said that- there is a norm of 10 days home quarantine for the air passengers arriving in the state and both rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests are mandatory for them.

Further, if an air passenger needs the RT-PCR test result within 24 hours, then he/she has to pay Rs 2200 and he will get the RT-PCR test result within 24 hours.

If the result is negative then the person need not to go home quarantine. The RT-PCR test is also free but the air passenger will have to wait for 3-5 days.

While recovered COVID-19 patients with ICMR certificate need not to go for tests after their arrival in Assam by flights or trains.

Meanwhile, the state government along with National Health Mission (NHM) have jointly launched an awareness programme ‘Jana Jagaran Week’ across the state to aware the people to wear face mask and follow social distancing norms.