Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has been fined Rs. 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against the King XI Punjab.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the IPL said in a release.

RCB not only lost the match with 97 runs but the skipper also could not contribute in any of the department against KXIP.