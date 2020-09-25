Sikkim to Open its Doors for Tourists from Oct 10- All You Need to Know

The Himalayan state of Sikkim has decided that it will open its doors for the travelers from October 10.

The Sikkim government has allowed hotels, homestays, and all tourism-related services to resume operations.

An order was signed by Ravindra Telang, principal secretary of home in Sikkim in which it was mentioned that the state is ready to allow interstate travel from October 1.

The order read, “It has been decided to allow the free interstate movement of people without any requirement of registration with effect from 1 October and also permit hotels, homestays, and other tourism-related services to operate from 10 October.”

Meanwhile, Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim has been under a complete lockdown from September 21 and it will go on till September 27 to curb the rising COVID-19 cases.