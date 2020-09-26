After Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The 67-year-old was nominated for the prestigious award by a group of Russian writers, led by Sergey Komkov.

The nomination has been submitted by a group of Russian public figures, including the famous writer Sergey Komkov. As per the group, the nomination was sent to Oslo on September 10.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for helping broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Trump was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, an ultra-conservative member of the Norwegian Parliament, who praised Trump for his efforts towards resolving conflicts worldwide.