Arunachal Registers 253 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally at 8,671

Arunachal Pradesh reported 253 new cases of COVID-19 including 45 security personnel and five health care workers, taking the state’s tally to 8,671.

Reportedly, 116 were reported from the Capital Complex region, West Kameng (37), Changlang (22), Papumpare (13), Lower Subansiri (11) and six cases each from East Siang, Upper Subansiri, Kurung Kumey and Namsai districts, informed health official.

Five cases each were also reported from Lohit and Upper Siang, four from West Siang and Leparada, three each from Tirap and Tawang, two from Lower Siang and Lower Dibang Valley and one each from Pakke Kessang and East Kameng respectively.

Meanwhile, forty-five security personnel including 28 Army men, 7 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, 5 Assam Rifles jawans, four personnel of India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) and one SSB staff are among the fresh positive persons.