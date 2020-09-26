Assam MLA from Khumtai Mrinal Saikia Keep Python as Pet

This MLA from Assam has a python as pet which guards his residence.

In a tweet the MLA wrote, “I have a Python in my house campus which sometimes sit beside me,sometimes sit on my chair majestically and sometimes guard my gate to the horror of my visitors.Nowadays he is busy in pre- winter hunting and I have not seen him for three days.Wish him happy hunting.”

Notably the python has been with him for 18 months and now has become his pet. However, it sometimes does attack the chickens in his house.

Of course, its a horrifying experience for all the visitors but so far, the python has not harmed any visitor.